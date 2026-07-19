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7
30:7
يعلمون ظاهرا من الحياة الدنيا وهم عن الاخرة هم غافلون ٧
يَعْلَمُونَ ظَـٰهِرًۭا مِّنَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَهُمْ عَنِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمْ غَـٰفِلُونَ ٧
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ظَٰهِرٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَهُمۡ
عَنِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
غَٰفِلُونَ
٧
They ˹only˺ know the worldly affairs of this life, but are ˹totally˺ oblivious to the Hereafter.
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