Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
6
30:6
وعد الله لا يخلف الله وعده ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦
وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱللَّهُ وَعْدَهُۥ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
وَعۡدَهُۥ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦
˹This is˺ the promise of Allah. ˹And˺ Allah never fails in His promise. But most people do not know.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:6, 94:5-6
Even the most truthful of us can fall short in our promises, not because we never intended to keep them, but so many factors can come in the way, no matter how much we try, our promises can remain unfulfilled because we do not control life.
The only promise we can trust, because His promises do not depend on anyone but Himself, is that of Allah (Al Khaliq) our Creator.
If Allah has promised us فَإِنَّ مَعَ ٱلْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا
it will happen. F...
See more
11
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah