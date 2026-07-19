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Ar-Rum
51
30:51
ولين ارسلنا ريحا فراوه مصفرا لظلوا من بعده يكفرون ٥١
وَلَئِنْ أَرْسَلْنَا رِيحًۭا فَرَأَوْهُ مُصْفَرًّۭا لَّظَلُّوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ يَكْفُرُونَ ٥١
وَلَئِنۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
رِيحٗا
فَرَأَوۡهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
لَّظَلُّواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
٥١
Then if We send a ˹harsh˺ wind which they see withering ˹their˺ crops, they will definitely deny ˹old favours˺ right after.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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32 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 30:51
Bismillah
I pause and look at the world around me. I see the gentle wind swaying the trees, carrying clouds that will soon quench the thirsty earth. Life feels easy, blessings obvious. In these moments, my heart feels light, grateful, almost certain that all is as it should be. But then, I remember the verse: “And if We were to send a wind, and they saw their crops turn yellow, they would fall into disbelief.”
It strikes me how fragile the hum...
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