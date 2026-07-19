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Ar-Rum
40
30:40
الله الذي خلقكم ثم رزقكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم هل من شركايكم من يفعل من ذالكم من شيء سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ رَزَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ۖ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُم مَّن يَفْعَلُ مِن ذَٰلِكُم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
رَزَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡۖ
هَلۡ
مِن
شُرَكَآئِكُم
مَّن
يَفۡعَلُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكُم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥ
وَتَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٤٠
It is Allah Who created you, then gives you provisions, then will cause you to die, and then will bring you back to life. Can any of your associate-gods do any of this? Glorified and Exalted is He above what they associate with Him ˹in worship˺!
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
slave of Allah
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:40
Allah summarized your life in one ayah.
It is Allah Who created you, then gives you provisions, then will cause you to die, and then will bring you back to life.
1. He created you
2. He will feed you
3. He will take your soul
4. He will resurrect you
If everything is from Him and all matters return to Him, it's time to memorize this ayah and make this verse your mindset for the rest of your entire life:
Say, 'Surely my prayer, my sacrifice, m...
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