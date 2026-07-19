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Ar-Rum
39
30:39
وما اتيتم من ربا ليربو في اموال الناس فلا يربو عند الله وما اتيتم من زكاة تريدون وجه الله فاولايك هم المضعفون ٣٩
وَمَآ ءَاتَيْتُم مِّن رِّبًۭا لِّيَرْبُوَا۟ فِىٓ أَمْوَٰلِ ٱلنَّاسِ فَلَا يَرْبُوا۟ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَمَآ ءَاتَيْتُم مِّن زَكَوٰةٍۢ تُرِيدُونَ وَجْهَ ٱللَّهِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُضْعِفُونَ ٣٩
وَمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتُم
مِّن
رِّبٗا
لِّيَرۡبُوَاْ
فِيٓ
أَمۡوَٰلِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
فَلَا
يَرۡبُواْ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتُم
مِّن
زَكَوٰةٖ
تُرِيدُونَ
وَجۡهَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُضۡعِفُونَ
٣٩
Whatever loans you give, ˹only˺ seeking interest at the expense of people’s wealth
1
will not increase with Allah. But whatever charity you give, ˹only˺ seeking the pleasure of Allah—it is they whose reward will be multiplied.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Samer Abbas
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:39
Allah swt repeatedly tells us in many ayat in the Quran to look around us for his signs, so I always felt that nature and its ways can only guide us to Allah. I felt that the so called 'laws of nature' can only validate Allah’s oneness and His wisdom.
One natural phenomenon is osmosis, which is the movement a substance from areas of high concentration to areas low concentration. The opposite process is called reverse osmosis and cannot occur nat...
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