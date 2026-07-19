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Ar-Rum
38
30:38
فات ذا القربى حقه والمسكين وابن السبيل ذالك خير للذين يريدون وجه الله واولايك هم المفلحون ٣٨
فَـَٔاتِ ذَا ٱلْقُرْبَىٰ حَقَّهُۥ وَٱلْمِسْكِينَ وَٱبْنَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ خَيْرٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يُرِيدُونَ وَجْهَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٣٨
فَـَٔاتِ
ذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡبَىٰ
حَقَّهُۥ
وَٱلۡمِسۡكِينَ
وَٱبۡنَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
خَيۡرٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يُرِيدُونَ
وَجۡهَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٣٨
So give your close relatives their due, as well as the poor and the ˹needy˺ traveller. That is best for those who seek the pleasure of Allah,
1
and it is they who will be successful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:277, 30:38
I've always found great joy in helping others. Has it ever filled your heart with warmth to know you’ve made a difference in someone's life? Zakat, a mandatory act of charity in Islam, is a wonderful way to do just that. It's like cleansing your wealth, and the Quran emphasizes its importance. When you give Zakat, you're not only brightening someone else's day, but you're also purifying your own heart and soul.
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