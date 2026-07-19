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Ar-Rum
37
30:37
اولم يروا ان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٣٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣٧
Have they not seen that Allah gives abundant or limited provisions to whoever He wills? Surely in this are signs for people who believe.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
J Yousef
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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