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Ar-Rum
34
30:34
ليكفروا بما اتيناهم فتمتعوا فسوف تعلمون ٣٤
لِيَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمْ ۚ فَتَمَتَّعُوا۟ فَسَوْفَ تَعْلَمُونَ ٣٤
لِيَكۡفُرُواْ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمۡۚ
فَتَمَتَّعُواْ
فَسَوۡفَ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٤
becoming ungrateful for whatever ˹favours˺ We have given them. So enjoy yourselves, for soon you will know.
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