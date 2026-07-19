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Ar-Rum
33
30:33
واذا مس الناس ضر دعوا ربهم منيبين اليه ثم اذا اذاقهم منه رحمة اذا فريق منهم بربهم يشركون ٣٣
وَإِذَا مَسَّ ٱلنَّاسَ ضُرٌّۭ دَعَوْا۟ رَبَّهُم مُّنِيبِينَ إِلَيْهِ ثُمَّ إِذَآ أَذَاقَهُم مِّنْهُ رَحْمَةً إِذَا فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنْهُم بِرَبِّهِمْ يُشْرِكُونَ ٣٣
وَإِذَا
مَسَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ضُرّٞ
دَعَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُم
مُّنِيبِينَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ثُمَّ
إِذَآ
أَذَاقَهُم
مِّنۡهُ
رَحۡمَةً
إِذَا
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُم
بِرَبِّهِمۡ
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٣٣
When people are touched with hardship, they cry out to their Lord, turning to Him ˹alone˺. But as soon as He gives them a taste of His mercy, a group of them associates ˹others˺ with their Lord ˹in worship˺,
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