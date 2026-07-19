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Ar-Rum
31
30:31
۞ منيبين اليه واتقوه واقيموا الصلاة ولا تكونوا من المشركين ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ إِلَيْهِ وَٱتَّقُوهُ وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَلَا تَكُونُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ
إِلَيۡهِ
وَٱتَّقُوهُ
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَلَا
تَكُونُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
٣١
˹O believers!˺ Always turn to Him ˹in repentance˺, be mindful of Him, and establish prayers. And do not be polytheists—
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