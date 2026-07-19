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Ar-Rum
3
30:3
في ادنى الارض وهم من بعد غلبهم سيغلبون ٣
فِىٓ أَدْنَى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ ٣
فِيٓ
أَدۡنَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
غَلَبِهِمۡ
سَيَغۡلِبُونَ
٣
in a nearby land.
1
Yet following their defeat, they will triumph
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mohannad Hakeem
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20 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
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21
2
Amer Abbas
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:2-4, 12:87, 3:139-141
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
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13
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