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Ar-Rum
28
30:28
ضرب لكم مثلا من انفسكم هل لكم من ما ملكت ايمانكم من شركاء في ما رزقناكم فانتم فيه سواء تخافونهم كخيفتكم انفسكم كذالك نفصل الايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٨
ضَرَبَ لَكُم مَّثَلًۭا مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ ۖ هَل لَّكُم مِّن مَّا مَلَكَتْ أَيْمَـٰنُكُم مِّن شُرَكَآءَ فِى مَا رَزَقْنَـٰكُمْ فَأَنتُمْ فِيهِ سَوَآءٌۭ تَخَافُونَهُمْ كَخِيفَتِكُمْ أَنفُسَكُمْ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ نُفَصِّلُ ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لِقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٨
ضَرَبَ
لَكُم
مَّثَلٗا
مِّنۡ
أَنفُسِكُمۡۖ
هَل
لَّكُم
مِّن
مَّا
مَلَكَتۡ
أَيۡمَٰنُكُم
مِّن
شُرَكَآءَ
فِي
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
فَأَنتُمۡ
فِيهِ
سَوَآءٞ
تَخَافُونَهُمۡ
كَخِيفَتِكُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُمۡۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نُفَصِّلُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٢٨
He sets forth for you an example ˹drawn˺ from your own lives: would you allow some of those ˹bondspeople˺ in your possession to be your equal partners in whatever ˹wealth˺ We have provided you, keeping them in mind as you are mindful of your peers?
1
This is how We make the signs clear for people who understand.
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