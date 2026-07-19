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Ar-Rum
27
30:27
وهو الذي يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده وهو اهون عليه وله المثل الاعلى في السماوات والارض وهو العزيز الحكيم ٢٧
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ ۚ وَلَهُ ٱلْمَثَلُ ٱلْأَعْلَىٰ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٢٧
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَهُوَ
أَهۡوَنُ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡمَثَلُ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٢٧
And He is the One Who originates the creation then will resurrect it—which is even easier for Him.
1
To Him belong the finest attributes in the heavens and the earth. And He is the Almighty, All-Wise.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Salihu Abba
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7 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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