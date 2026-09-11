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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 3
Ar-Ra'd
3
13:3
وهو الذي مد الارض وجعل فيها رواسي وانهارا ومن كل الثمرات جعل فيها زوجين اثنين يغشي الليل النهار ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ٣
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى مَدَّ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَجَعَلَ فِيهَا رَوَٰسِىَ وَأَنْهَـٰرًۭا ۖ وَمِن كُلِّ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ جَعَلَ فِيهَا زَوْجَيْنِ ٱثْنَيْنِ ۖ يُغْشِى ٱلَّيْلَ ٱلنَّهَارَ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٣
وَهُوَ
ﱲ
ٱلَّذِي
ﱳ
مَدَّ
ﱴ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
ﱵ
وَجَعَلَ
ﱶ
فِيهَا
ﱷ
رَوَٰسِيَ
ﱸ
وَأَنۡهَٰرٗاۖ
ﱹﱺ
وَمِن
ﱻ
كُلِّ
ﱼ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
ﱽ
جَعَلَ
ﱾ
فِيهَا
ﱿ
زَوۡجَيۡنِ
ﲀ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِۖ
ﲁﲂ
يُغۡشِي
ﲃ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
ﲄ
ٱلنَّهَارَۚ
ﲅﲆ
إِنَّ
ﲇ
فِي
ﲈ
ذَٰلِكَ
ﲉ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
ﲊ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
ﲋ
يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
ﲌ
٣
ﲍ
And He is the One Who spread out the earth and placed firm mountains and rivers upon it, and created fruits of every kind in pairs.
1
He covers the day with night. Surely in this are signs for those who reflect.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.