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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 28
Ar-Ra'd
28
13:28
الذين امنوا وتطمين قلوبهم بذكر الله الا بذكر الله تطمين القلوب ٢٨
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ ٱللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ ٱلْقُلُوبُ ٢٨
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳖ
ءَامَنُواْ
ﳗ
وَتَطۡمَئِنُّ
ﳘ
قُلُوبُهُم
ﳙ
بِذِكۡرِ
ﳚ
ٱللَّهِۗ
ﳛﳜ
أَلَا
ﳝ
بِذِكۡرِ
ﳞ
ٱللَّهِ
ﳟ
تَطۡمَئِنُّ
ﳠ
ٱلۡقُلُوبُ
ﳡ
٢٨
ﳢ
those who believe and whose hearts find comfort in the remembrance of Allah. Surely in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find comfort.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
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