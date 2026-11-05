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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 90
An-Nisa
90
4:90
الا الذين يصلون الى قوم بينكم وبينهم ميثاق او جاءوكم حصرت صدورهم ان يقاتلوكم او يقاتلوا قومهم ولو شاء الله لسلطهم عليكم فلقاتلوكم فان اعتزلوكم فلم يقاتلوكم والقوا اليكم السلم فما جعل الله لكم عليهم سبيلا ٩٠
إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ يَصِلُونَ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۭ بَيْنَكُمْ وَبَيْنَهُم مِّيثَـٰقٌ أَوْ جَآءُوكُمْ حَصِرَتْ صُدُورُهُمْ أَن يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ أَوْ يُقَـٰتِلُوا۟ قَوْمَهُمْ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَسَلَّطَهُمْ عَلَيْكُمْ فَلَقَـٰتَلُوكُمْ ۚ فَإِنِ ٱعْتَزَلُوكُمْ فَلَمْ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ وَأَلْقَوْا۟ إِلَيْكُمُ ٱلسَّلَمَ فَمَا جَعَلَ ٱللَّهُ لَكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ سَبِيلًۭا ٩٠
إِلَّا
ﲏ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲐ
يَصِلُونَ
ﲑ
إِلَىٰ
ﲒ
قَوۡمِۭ
ﲓ
بَيۡنَكُمۡ
ﲔ
وَبَيۡنَهُم
ﲕ
مِّيثَٰقٌ
ﲖ
أَوۡ
ﲗ
جَآءُوكُمۡ
ﲘ
حَصِرَتۡ
ﲙ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
ﲚ
أَن
ﲛ
يُقَٰتِلُوكُمۡ
ﲜ
أَوۡ
ﲝ
يُقَٰتِلُواْ
ﲞ
قَوۡمَهُمۡۚ
ﲟﲠ
وَلَوۡ
ﲡ
شَآءَ
ﲢ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲣ
لَسَلَّطَهُمۡ
ﲤ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
ﲥ
فَلَقَٰتَلُوكُمۡۚ
ﲦﲧ
فَإِنِ
ﲨ
ٱعۡتَزَلُوكُمۡ
ﲩ
فَلَمۡ
ﲪ
يُقَٰتِلُوكُمۡ
ﲫ
وَأَلۡقَوۡاْ
ﲬ
إِلَيۡكُمُ
ﲭ
ٱلسَّلَمَ
ﲮ
فَمَا
ﲯ
جَعَلَ
ﲰ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲱ
لَكُمۡ
ﲲ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﲳ
سَبِيلٗا
ﲴ
٩٠
ﲵ
except those who are allies of a people you are bound with in a treaty or those wholeheartedly opposed to fighting either you or their own people. If Allah had willed, He would have empowered them to fight you. So if they refrain from fighting you and offer you peace, then Allah does not permit you to harm them.
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