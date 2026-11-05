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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 88
An-Nisa
88
4:88
۞ فما لكم في المنافقين فيتين والله اركسهم بما كسبوا اتريدون ان تهدوا من اضل الله ومن يضلل الله فلن تجد له سبيلا ٨٨
۞ فَمَا لَكُمْ فِى ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ فِئَتَيْنِ وَٱللَّهُ أَرْكَسَهُم بِمَا كَسَبُوٓا۟ ۚ أَتُرِيدُونَ أَن تَهْدُوا۟ مَنْ أَضَلَّ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَمَن يُضْلِلِ ٱللَّهُ فَلَن تَجِدَ لَهُۥ سَبِيلًۭا ٨٨
۞ فَمَا
ﱕ ﱖ
لَكُمۡ
ﱗ
فِي
ﱘ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
ﱙ
فِئَتَيۡنِ
ﱚ
وَٱللَّهُ
ﱛ
أَرۡكَسَهُم
ﱜ
بِمَا
ﱝ
كَسَبُوٓاْۚ
ﱞﱟ
أَتُرِيدُونَ
ﱠ
أَن
ﱡ
تَهۡدُواْ
ﱢ
مَنۡ
ﱣ
أَضَلَّ
ﱤ
ٱللَّهُۖ
ﱥﱦ
وَمَن
ﱧ
يُضۡلِلِ
ﱨ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱩ
فَلَن
ﱪ
تَجِدَ
ﱫ
لَهُۥ
ﱬ
سَبِيلٗا
ﱭ
٨٨
ﱮ
Why are you ˹believers˺ divided into two groups regarding the hypocrites while Allah allowed them to regress ˹to disbelief˺ because of their misdeeds? Do you wish to guide those left by Allah to stray? And whoever Allah leaves to stray, you will never find for them a way.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.