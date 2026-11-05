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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 87
An-Nisa
87
4:87
الله لا الاه الا هو ليجمعنكم الى يوم القيامة لا ريب فيه ومن اصدق من الله حديثا ٨٧
ٱللَّهُ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۚ لَيَجْمَعَنَّكُمْ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۗ وَمَنْ أَصْدَقُ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ حَدِيثًۭا ٨٧
ٱللَّهُ
ﱁ
لَآ
ﱂ
إِلَٰهَ
ﱃ
إِلَّا
ﱄ
هُوَۚ
ﱅﱆ
لَيَجۡمَعَنَّكُمۡ
ﱇ
إِلَىٰ
ﱈ
يَوۡمِ
ﱉ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
ﱊ
لَا
ﱋ
رَيۡبَ
ﱌ
فِيهِۗ
ﱍﱎ
وَمَنۡ
ﱏ
أَصۡدَقُ
ﱐ
مِنَ
ﱑ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱒ
حَدِيثٗا
ﱓ
٨٧
ﱔ
Allah, there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. He will certainly gather ˹all of˺ you together on the Day of Judgment—about which there is no doubt. And whose word is more truthful than Allah’s?
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.