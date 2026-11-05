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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 83
An-Nisa
83
4:83
واذا جاءهم امر من الامن او الخوف اذاعوا به ولو ردوه الى الرسول والى اولي الامر منهم لعلمه الذين يستنبطونه منهم ولولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لاتبعتم الشيطان الا قليلا ٨٣
وَإِذَا جَآءَهُمْ أَمْرٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْأَمْنِ أَوِ ٱلْخَوْفِ أَذَاعُوا۟ بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَوْ رَدُّوهُ إِلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ وَإِلَىٰٓ أُو۟لِى ٱلْأَمْرِ مِنْهُمْ لَعَلِمَهُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَسْتَنۢبِطُونَهُۥ مِنْهُمْ ۗ وَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهُۥ لَٱتَّبَعْتُمُ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا ٨٣
وَإِذَا
ﱺ
جَآءَهُمۡ
ﱻ
أَمۡرٞ
ﱼ
مِّنَ
ﱽ
ٱلۡأَمۡنِ
ﱾ
أَوِ
ﱿ
ٱلۡخَوۡفِ
ﲀ
أَذَاعُواْ
ﲁ
بِهِۦۖ
ﲂﲃ
وَلَوۡ
ﲄ
رَدُّوهُ
ﲅ
إِلَى
ﲆ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
ﲇ
وَإِلَىٰٓ
ﲈ
أُوْلِي
ﲉ
ٱلۡأَمۡرِ
ﲊ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ﲋ
لَعَلِمَهُ
ﲌ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲍ
يَسۡتَنۢبِطُونَهُۥ
ﲎ
مِنۡهُمۡۗ
ﲏﲐ
وَلَوۡلَا
ﲑ
فَضۡلُ
ﲒ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲓ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
ﲔ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
ﲕ
لَٱتَّبَعۡتُمُ
ﲖ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَ
ﲗ
إِلَّا
ﲘ
قَلِيلٗا
ﲙ
٨٣
ﲚ
And when they hear news of security or fear,
1
they publicize it. Had they referred it to the Messenger or their authorities, those with sound judgment among them would have validated it. Had it not been for Allah’s grace and mercy, you would have followed Satan—except for a few.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.