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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 157
An-Nisa
157
4:157
وقولهم انا قتلنا المسيح عيسى ابن مريم رسول الله وما قتلوه وما صلبوه ولاكن شبه لهم وان الذين اختلفوا فيه لفي شك منه ما لهم به من علم الا اتباع الظن وما قتلوه يقينا ١٥٧
وَقَوْلِهِمْ إِنَّا قَتَلْنَا ٱلْمَسِيحَ عِيسَى ٱبْنَ مَرْيَمَ رَسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَمَا قَتَلُوهُ وَمَا صَلَبُوهُ وَلَـٰكِن شُبِّهَ لَهُمْ ۚ وَإِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱخْتَلَفُوا۟ فِيهِ لَفِى شَكٍّۢ مِّنْهُ ۚ مَا لَهُم بِهِۦ مِنْ عِلْمٍ إِلَّا ٱتِّبَاعَ ٱلظَّنِّ ۚ وَمَا قَتَلُوهُ يَقِينًۢا ١٥٧
وَقَوۡلِهِمۡ
ﱠ
إِنَّا
ﱡ
قَتَلۡنَا
ﱢ
ٱلۡمَسِيحَ
ﱣ
عِيسَى
ﱤ
ٱبۡنَ
ﱥ
مَرۡيَمَ
ﱦ
رَسُولَ
ﱧ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱨ
وَمَا
ﱩ
قَتَلُوهُ
ﱪ
وَمَا
ﱫ
صَلَبُوهُ
ﱬ
وَلَٰكِن
ﱭ
شُبِّهَ
ﱮ
لَهُمۡۚ
ﱯﱰ
وَإِنَّ
ﱱ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱲ
ٱخۡتَلَفُواْ
ﱳ
فِيهِ
ﱴ
لَفِي
ﱵ
شَكّٖ
ﱶ
مِّنۡهُۚ
ﱷﱸ
مَا
ﱹ
لَهُم
ﱺ
بِهِۦ
ﱻ
مِنۡ
ﱼ
عِلۡمٍ
ﱽ
إِلَّا
ﱾ
ٱتِّبَاعَ
ﱿ
ٱلظَّنِّۚ
ﲀﲁ
وَمَا
ﲂ
قَتَلُوهُ
ﲃ
يَقِينَۢا
ﲄ
١٥٧
ﲅ
and for boasting, “We killed the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, the messenger of Allah.” But they neither killed nor crucified him—it was only made to appear so.
1
Even those who argue for this ˹crucifixion˺ are in doubt. They have no knowledge whatsoever—only making assumptions. They certainly did not kill him.
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