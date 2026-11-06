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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 147
An-Nisa
147
4:147
ما يفعل الله بعذابكم ان شكرتم وامنتم وكان الله شاكرا عليما ١٤٧
مَّا يَفْعَلُ ٱللَّهُ بِعَذَابِكُمْ إِن شَكَرْتُمْ وَءَامَنتُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ شَاكِرًا عَلِيمًۭا ١٤٧
مَّا
ﳁ
يَفۡعَلُ
ﳂ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳃ
بِعَذَابِكُمۡ
ﳄ
إِن
ﳅ
شَكَرۡتُمۡ
ﳆ
وَءَامَنتُمۡۚ
ﳇﳈ
وَكَانَ
ﳉ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳊ
شَاكِرًا
ﳋ
عَلِيمٗا
ﳌ
١٤٧
ﳍ
Why should Allah punish you if you are grateful and faithful? Allah is ever Appreciative, All-Knowing.
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