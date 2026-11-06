Those who have not surrendered themselves to God succumb to worldly interests. They will associate themselves with anyone, be he religious or irreligious, by whom their worldly interests are served. Such people’s words and deeds, however religious they may appear to be, are not to please God, but to show others that they too are believers. Opportunism is their real religion, but they are at pains to show people that they are God-worshippers. These people want to prove themselves to be godly although they are not.