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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 131
An-Nisa
131
4:131
ولله ما في السماوات وما في الارض ولقد وصينا الذين اوتوا الكتاب من قبلكم واياكم ان اتقوا الله وان تكفروا فان لله ما في السماوات وما في الارض وكان الله غنيا حميدا ١٣١
وَلِلَّهِ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَلَقَدْ وَصَّيْنَا ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ أَنِ ٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ۚ وَإِن تَكْفُرُوا۟ فَإِنَّ لِلَّهِ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَنِيًّا حَمِيدًۭا ١٣١
وَلِلَّهِ
ﲈ
مَا
ﲉ
فِي
ﲊ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲋ
وَمَا
ﲌ
فِي
ﲍ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
ﲎﲏ
وَلَقَدۡ
ﲐ
وَصَّيۡنَا
ﲑ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲒ
أُوتُواْ
ﲓ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ﲔ
مِن
ﲕ
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
ﲖ
وَإِيَّاكُمۡ
ﲗ
أَنِ
ﲘ
ٱتَّقُواْ
ﲙ
ٱللَّهَۚ
ﲚﲛ
وَإِن
ﲜ
تَكۡفُرُواْ
ﲝ
فَإِنَّ
ﲞ
لِلَّهِ
ﲟ
مَا
ﲠ
فِي
ﲡ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲢ
وَمَا
ﲣ
فِي
ﲤ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
ﲥﲦ
وَكَانَ
ﲧ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲨ
غَنِيًّا
ﲩ
حَمِيدٗا
ﲪ
١٣١
ﲫ
To Allah ˹alone˺ belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Indeed, We have commanded those given the Scripture before you, as well as you, to be mindful of Allah. But if you disobey, then ˹know that˺ to Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth. And Allah is Self-Sufficient, Praiseworthy.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.