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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 130
An-Nisa
130
4:130
وان يتفرقا يغن الله كلا من سعته وكان الله واسعا حكيما ١٣٠
وَإِن يَتَفَرَّقَا يُغْنِ ٱللَّهُ كُلًّۭا مِّن سَعَتِهِۦ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعًا حَكِيمًۭا ١٣٠
وَإِن
ﱻ
يَتَفَرَّقَا
ﱼ
يُغۡنِ
ﱽ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱾ
كُلّٗا
ﱿ
مِّن
ﲀ
سَعَتِهِۦۚ
ﲁﲂ
وَكَانَ
ﲃ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲄ
وَٰسِعًا
ﲅ
حَكِيمٗا
ﲆ
١٣٠
ﲇ
But if they choose to separate, Allah will enrich both of them from His bounties. And Allah is Ever-Bountiful, All-Wise.
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