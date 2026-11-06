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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 129
An-Nisa
129
4:129
ولن تستطيعوا ان تعدلوا بين النساء ولو حرصتم فلا تميلوا كل الميل فتذروها كالمعلقة وان تصلحوا وتتقوا فان الله كان غفورا رحيما ١٢٩
وَلَن تَسْتَطِيعُوٓا۟ أَن تَعْدِلُوا۟ بَيْنَ ٱلنِّسَآءِ وَلَوْ حَرَصْتُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَمِيلُوا۟ كُلَّ ٱلْمَيْلِ فَتَذَرُوهَا كَٱلْمُعَلَّقَةِ ۚ وَإِن تُصْلِحُوا۟ وَتَتَّقُوا۟ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ١٢٩
وَلَن
ﱢ
تَسۡتَطِيعُوٓاْ
ﱣ
أَن
ﱤ
تَعۡدِلُواْ
ﱥ
بَيۡنَ
ﱦ
ٱلنِّسَآءِ
ﱧ
وَلَوۡ
ﱨ
حَرَصۡتُمۡۖ
ﱩﱪ
فَلَا
ﱫ
تَمِيلُواْ
ﱬ
كُلَّ
ﱭ
ٱلۡمَيۡلِ
ﱮ
فَتَذَرُوهَا
ﱯ
كَٱلۡمُعَلَّقَةِۚ
ﱰﱱ
وَإِن
ﱲ
تُصۡلِحُواْ
ﱳ
وَتَتَّقُواْ
ﱴ
فَإِنَّ
ﱵ
ٱللَّهَ
ﱶ
كَانَ
ﱷ
غَفُورٗا
ﱸ
رَّحِيمٗا
ﱹ
١٢٩
ﱺ
You will never be able to maintain ˹emotional˺ justice between your wives—no matter how keen you are. So do not totally incline towards one leaving the other in suspense.
1
And if you do what is right and are mindful ˹of Allah˺, surely Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
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