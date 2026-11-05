Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 108
An-Nisa
108
4:108
يستخفون من الناس ولا يستخفون من الله وهو معهم اذ يبيتون ما لا يرضى من القول وكان الله بما يعملون محيطا ١٠٨
يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَا يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ مَعَهُمْ إِذْ يُبَيِّتُونَ مَا لَا يَرْضَىٰ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْلِ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ مُحِيطًا ١٠٨
يَسۡتَخۡفُونَ
ﱚ
مِنَ
ﱛ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﱜ
وَلَا
ﱝ
يَسۡتَخۡفُونَ
ﱞ
مِنَ
ﱟ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱠ
وَهُوَ
ﱡ
مَعَهُمۡ
ﱢ
إِذۡ
ﱣ
يُبَيِّتُونَ
ﱤ
مَا
ﱥ
لَا
ﱦ
يَرۡضَىٰ
ﱧ
مِنَ
ﱨ
ٱلۡقَوۡلِۚ
ﱩﱪ
وَكَانَ
ﱫ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱬ
بِمَا
ﱭ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
ﱮ
مُحِيطًا
ﱯ
١٠٨
ﱰ
They try to hide ˹their deception˺ from people, but they can never hide it from Allah—in Whose presence they plot by night what is displeasing to Him. And Allah is Fully Aware of what they do.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.