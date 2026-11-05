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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: An-Nisa Ayah 105
An-Nisa
105
4:105
انا انزلنا اليك الكتاب بالحق لتحكم بين الناس بما اراك الله ولا تكن للخاينين خصيما ١٠٥
إِنَّآ أَنزَلْنَآ إِلَيْكَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِٱلْحَقِّ لِتَحْكُمَ بَيْنَ ٱلنَّاسِ بِمَآ أَرَىٰكَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَلَا تَكُن لِّلْخَآئِنِينَ خَصِيمًۭا ١٠٥
إِنَّآ
ﲶ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
ﲷ
إِلَيۡكَ
ﲸ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ﲹ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
ﲺ
لِتَحۡكُمَ
ﲻ
بَيۡنَ
ﲼ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﲽ
بِمَآ
ﲾ
أَرَىٰكَ
ﲿ
ٱللَّهُۚ
ﳀﳁ
وَلَا
ﳂ
تَكُن
ﳃ
لِّلۡخَآئِنِينَ
ﳄ
خَصِيمٗا
ﳅ
١٠٥
ﳆ
Indeed, We have sent down the Book to you ˹O Prophet˺ in truth to judge between people by means of what Allah has shown you. So do not be an advocate for the deceitful.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.