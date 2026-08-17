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Tafsir: An-Naml 27:87
An-Naml
87
27:87
ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
وَيَوْمَ يُنفَخُ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَفَزِعَ مَن فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ إِلَّا مَن شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَكُلٌّ أَتَوْهُ دَٰخِرِينَ ٨٧
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
And ˹beware of˺ the Day the Trumpet will be blown, and all those in the heavens and all those on the earth will be horrified ˹to the point of death˺,
1
except those Allah wills ˹to spare˺. And all will come before Him, fully humbled.
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Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kumbuka, ewe Mtume, siku ambayo Malaika atakapovuvia kwenye pembe, hapo wababaike walioko mbinguni na ardhini babaiko kubwa sana kwa kituko cha Mvuvio huo, isipokuwa yule aliyevuliwa na Mwenyezi Mungu kati ya wale Aliyowakirimu na Akawahifadhi na hilo babaiko. Na viumbe wote watamjia Mwenyezi Mungu wakiwa wanyonge watiifu.