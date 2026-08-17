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Tafsir: An-Naml 27:79
An-Naml
79
27:79
فتوكل على الله انك على الحق المبين ٧٩
فَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّكَ عَلَى ٱلْحَقِّ ٱلْمُبِينِ ٧٩
فَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّكَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٧٩
So put your trust in Allah, for you are surely upon the ˹Path of˺ clear truth.
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Tafsir Abu Bakr Zakaria
সুতরাং আল্লাহ্র উপর নির্ভর করুন; আপনি তো স্পষ্ট সত্যে প্রতিষ্ঠিত।