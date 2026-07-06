Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
An-Naml
38
27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
Solomon asked, “O chiefs! Which of you can bring me her throne before they come to me in ˹full˺ submission?”
1
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Salihu Abba
Follow
26 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
See more
7
0
A Siddiqui
Follow
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 27:38-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
See more
13
3
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah