Sign in
New Look, Expanded Family -
Explore Quran.org
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qiyamah Ayah 38
Al-Qiyamah
38
75:38
ثم كان علقة فخلق فسوى ٣٨
ثُمَّ كَانَ عَلَقَةًۭ فَخَلَقَ فَسَوَّىٰ ٣٨
ثُمَّ
ﲗ
كَانَ
ﲘ
عَلَقَةٗ
ﲙ
فَخَلَقَ
ﲚ
فَسَوَّىٰ
ﲛ
٣٨
ﲜ
Then they became a clinging clot,
1
then He developed and perfected their form,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.