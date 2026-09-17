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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 88
Al-Qasas
88
28:88
ولا تدع مع الله الاها اخر لا الاه الا هو كل شيء هالك الا وجهه له الحكم واليه ترجعون ٨٨
وَلَا تَدْعُ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ إِلَـٰهًا ءَاخَرَ ۘ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۚ كُلُّ شَىْءٍ هَالِكٌ إِلَّا وَجْهَهُۥ ۚ لَهُ ٱلْحُكْمُ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٨٨
وَلَا
ﱺ
تَدۡعُ
ﱻ
مَعَ
ﱼ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱽ
إِلَٰهًا
ﱾ
ءَاخَرَۘ
ﱿﲀ
لَآ
ﲁ
إِلَٰهَ
ﲂ
إِلَّا
ﲃ
هُوَۚ
ﲄﲅ
كُلُّ
ﲆ
شَيۡءٍ
ﲇ
هَالِكٌ
ﲈ
إِلَّا
ﲉ
وَجۡهَهُۥۚ
ﲊﲋ
لَهُ
ﲌ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
ﲍ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
ﲎ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
ﲏ
٨٨
ﲐ
And do not invoke any other god with Allah. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. Everything is bound to perish except He Himself.
1
All authority belongs to Him. And to Him you will ˹all˺ be returned.
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