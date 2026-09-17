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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 87
Al-Qasas
87
28:87
ولا يصدنك عن ايات الله بعد اذ انزلت اليك وادع الى ربك ولا تكونن من المشركين ٨٧
وَلَا يَصُدُّنَّكَ عَنْ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ بَعْدَ إِذْ أُنزِلَتْ إِلَيْكَ ۖ وَٱدْعُ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكَ ۖ وَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٨٧
وَلَا
ﱧ
يَصُدُّنَّكَ
ﱨ
عَنۡ
ﱩ
ءَايَٰتِ
ﱪ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱫ
بَعۡدَ
ﱬ
إِذۡ
ﱭ
أُنزِلَتۡ
ﱮ
إِلَيۡكَۖ
ﱯﱰ
وَٱدۡعُ
ﱱ
إِلَىٰ
ﱲ
رَبِّكَۖ
ﱳﱴ
وَلَا
ﱵ
تَكُونَنَّ
ﱶ
مِنَ
ﱷ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
ﱸ
٨٧
ﱹ
Do not let them turn you away from the revelations of Allah after they have been sent down to you. Rather, invite ˹all˺ to ˹the Way of˺ your Lord, and never be one of the polytheists.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.