Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 83
Al-Qasas
83
28:83
تلك الدار الاخرة نجعلها للذين لا يريدون علوا في الارض ولا فسادا والعاقبة للمتقين ٨٣
تِلْكَ ٱلدَّارُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةُ نَجْعَلُهَا لِلَّذِينَ لَا يُرِيدُونَ عُلُوًّۭا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا فَسَادًۭا ۚ وَٱلْعَـٰقِبَةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ٨٣
تِلۡكَ
ﲷ
ٱلدَّارُ
ﲸ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةُ
ﲹ
نَجۡعَلُهَا
ﲺ
لِلَّذِينَ
ﲻ
لَا
ﲼ
يُرِيدُونَ
ﲽ
عُلُوّٗا
ﲾ
فِي
ﲿ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﳀ
وَلَا
ﳁ
فَسَادٗاۚ
ﳂﳃ
وَٱلۡعَٰقِبَةُ
ﳄ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
ﳅ
٨٣
ﳆ
That ˹eternal˺ Home in the Hereafter We reserve ˹only˺ for those who seek neither tyranny nor corruption on the earth. The ultimate outcome belongs ˹only˺ to the righteous.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.