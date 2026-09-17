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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 82
Al-Qasas
82
28:82
واصبح الذين تمنوا مكانه بالامس يقولون ويكان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء من عباده ويقدر لولا ان من الله علينا لخسف بنا ويكانه لا يفلح الكافرون ٨٢
وَأَصْبَحَ ٱلَّذِينَ تَمَنَّوْا۟ مَكَانَهُۥ بِٱلْأَمْسِ يَقُولُونَ وَيْكَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ وَيَقْدِرُ ۖ لَوْلَآ أَن مَّنَّ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْنَا لَخَسَفَ بِنَا ۖ وَيْكَأَنَّهُۥ لَا يُفْلِحُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرُونَ ٨٢
وَأَصۡبَحَ
ﲚ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲛ
تَمَنَّوۡاْ
ﲜ
مَكَانَهُۥ
ﲝ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
ﲞ
يَقُولُونَ
ﲟ
وَيۡكَأَنَّ
ﲠ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲡ
يَبۡسُطُ
ﲢ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
ﲣ
لِمَن
ﲤ
يَشَآءُ
ﲥ
مِنۡ
ﲦ
عِبَادِهِۦ
ﲧ
وَيَقۡدِرُۖ
ﲨﲩ
لَوۡلَآ
ﲪ
أَن
ﲫ
مَّنَّ
ﲬ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲭ
عَلَيۡنَا
ﲮ
لَخَسَفَ
ﲯ
بِنَاۖ
ﲰﲱ
وَيۡكَأَنَّهُۥ
ﲲ
لَا
ﲳ
يُفۡلِحُ
ﲴ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
ﲵ
٨٢
ﲶ
And those who had craved his position the previous day began to say, “Ah! It is certainly Allah Who gives abundant or limited provisions to whoever He wills of His servants. Had it not been for the grace of Allah, He could have surely caused the earth to swallow us up! Oh, indeed! The disbelievers will never succeed.”
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