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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 80
Al-Qasas
80
28:80
وقال الذين اوتوا العلم ويلكم ثواب الله خير لمن امن وعمل صالحا ولا يلقاها الا الصابرون ٨٠
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْعِلْمَ وَيْلَكُمْ ثَوَابُ ٱللَّهِ خَيْرٌۭ لِّمَنْ ءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا وَلَا يُلَقَّىٰهَآ إِلَّا ٱلصَّـٰبِرُونَ ٨٠
وَقَالَ
ﱶ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱷ
أُوتُواْ
ﱸ
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
ﱹ
وَيۡلَكُمۡ
ﱺ
ثَوَابُ
ﱻ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱼ
خَيۡرٞ
ﱽ
لِّمَنۡ
ﱾ
ءَامَنَ
ﱿ
وَعَمِلَ
ﲀ
صَٰلِحٗاۚ
ﲁﲂ
وَلَا
ﲃ
يُلَقَّىٰهَآ
ﲄ
إِلَّا
ﲅ
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
ﲆ
٨٠
ﲇ
But those gifted with knowledge said, “Shame on you! Allah’s reward is far better for those who believe and do good. But none will attain this except the steadfast.”
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