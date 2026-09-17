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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 79
Al-Qasas
79
28:79
فخرج على قومه في زينته قال الذين يريدون الحياة الدنيا يا ليت لنا مثل ما اوتي قارون انه لذو حظ عظيم ٧٩
فَخَرَجَ عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ فِى زِينَتِهِۦ ۖ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ يُرِيدُونَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا يَـٰلَيْتَ لَنَا مِثْلَ مَآ أُوتِىَ قَـٰرُونُ إِنَّهُۥ لَذُو حَظٍّ عَظِيمٍۢ ٧٩
فَخَرَجَ
ﱠ
عَلَىٰ
ﱡ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
ﱢ
فِي
ﱣ
زِينَتِهِۦۖ
ﱤﱥ
قَالَ
ﱦ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱧ
يُرِيدُونَ
ﱨ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ﱩ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
ﱪ
يَٰلَيۡتَ
ﱫ
لَنَا
ﱬ
مِثۡلَ
ﱭ
مَآ
ﱮ
أُوتِيَ
ﱯ
قَٰرُونُ
ﱰ
إِنَّهُۥ
ﱱ
لَذُو
ﱲ
حَظٍّ
ﱳ
عَظِيمٖ
ﱴ
٧٩
ﱵ
Then he came out before his people in all his glamour. Those who desired the life of this world wished, “If only we could have something like what Korah has been given. He is truly a man of great fortune!”
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