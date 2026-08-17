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Tafsir: Al-Qasas 28:2
Al-Qasas
2
28:2
تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ٢
تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ٱلْمُبِينِ ٢
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٢
These are the verses of the clear Book.
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