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Al-Qalam
36
68:36
ما لكم كيف تحكمون ٣٦
مَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ ٣٦
ﲻ
ﲼ
ﲽ
ﲾ
ﲿ
What is the matter with you? How do you judge?
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Tafsir Muyassar
You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 68:35 to 68:36
أفنجعل الخاضعين لله بالطاعة كالكافرين؟ ما لكم كيف حكمتم هذا الحكم الجائر، فساويتم بينهم في الثواب؟