Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
30
68:30
فاقبل بعضهم على بعض يتلاومون ٣٠
فَأَقْبَلَ بَعْضُهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ يَتَلَـٰوَمُونَ ٣٠
ﲎ
ﲏ
ﲐ
ﲑ
ﲒ
ﲓ
Then they turned on each other, throwing blame.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Al-Qurtubi
أي يلوم هذا هذا في القسم ومنع المساكين , ويقول : بل أنت أشرت علينا بهذا .