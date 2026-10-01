Which was revealed in Al-Madinah بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Increasing and decreasing in the Measure and Weight will be a Cause for Regret and Loss An-Nasa'i and Ibn Majah both recorded from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "When the Prophet came to Al-Madinah, the people of Al-Madinah were the most terrible people in giving measurement (i.e., they used to cheat). Thus, Allah revealed, وَيْلٌ لِّلْمُطَفِّفِينَ (Woe to Al-Mutaffifin.) After this, they began to give good measure." The meaning of the word "Tatfif" here is to be stingy with measurement and weight, either by increasing it if it is due from the others or decreasing it if it is a debt. Thus, Allah explains that the Mutaffifin, those whom He has promised loss and destruction, whom are meant by "Woe" are الَّذِينَ إِذَا اكْتَالُواْ عَلَى النَّاسِ (Those who, when they have to receive by measure from men,) meaning, from among the people. يَسْتَوْفُونَ (demand full measure,) meaning, they take their right by demanding full measure and extra as well. وَإِذَا كَالُوهُمْ أَوْ وَّزَنُوهُمْ يُخْسِرُونَ (And when they have to give by measure or weight to (other) men, give less than due.) meaning, they decrease. Verily, Allah commanded that the measure and weight should be given in full. He says in another Ayah, وَأَوْفُوا الْكَيْلَ إِذا كِلْتُمْ وَزِنُواْ بِالقِسْطَاسِ الْمُسْتَقِيمِ ذَلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً (And give full measure when you measure, and weigh with a balance that is straight. That is good and better in the end.) (17:35) Allah also says, وَأَوْفُواْ الْكَيْلَ وَالْمِيزَانَ بِالْقِسْطِ لاَ نُكَلِّفُ نَفْسًا إِلاَّ وُسْعَهَا (And give full measure and full weight with justice. We burden not any person, but with that which he can bear.) (6:152) and He says, وَأَقِيمُواْ الْوَزْنَ بِالْقِسْطِ وَلاَ تُخْسِرُواْ الْمِيزَانَ (And observe the weight with equity and do not make the balance deficient.) (55:9) Allah destroyed the people of Shu`ayb and wiped them out because of their cheating in weights and measurements. Meaning, they take their right by demanding full measure and extra as well. وَإِذَا كَالُوهُمْ أَوْ وَّزَنُوهُمْ يُخْسِرُونَ (And when they have to give by measure or weight to (other) men, give less than due.) meaning, they decrease. Verily, Allah commanded that the measure and weight should be given in full. He says in another Ayah, وَأَوْفُوا الْكَيْلَ إِذا كِلْتُمْ وَزِنُواْ بِالقِسْطَاسِ الْمُسْتَقِيمِ ذَلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً (And give full measure when you measure, and weigh with a balance that is straight. That is good and better in the end.) (17:35) Allah also says, وَأَوْفُواْ الْكَيْلَ وَالْمِيزَانَ بِالْقِسْطِ لاَ نُكَلِّفُ نَفْسًا إِلاَّ وُسْعَهَا (And give full measure and full weight with justice. We burden not any person, but with that which he can bear.) (6:152) and He says, وَأَقِيمُواْ الْوَزْنَ بِالْقِسْطِ وَلاَ تُخْسِرُواْ الْمِيزَانَ (And observe the weight with equity and do not make the balance deficient.) (55:9) Allah destroyed the people of Shu`ayb and wiped them out because of their cheating in weights and measurements. Imam Malik reported from Nafi` who reported from Ibn `Umar that the Prophet said, «يَوْمَ يَقُومُ النَّاسُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ، حَتْى يَغِيبَ أَحَدُهُمْ فِي رَشْحِهِ إِلَى أَنْصَافِ أُذُنَيْه» (This will be the Day that mankind will stand before the Lord of all that exists, until one of them will sink up to the middle of his ears in sweat.) Al-Bukhari recorded this Hadith from Malik and `Abdullah bin `Awn, both of whom reported it from Nafi`. Muslim also recorded it from two routes. Another Hadith: give less than due.) meaning, they decrease. Verily, Allah commanded that the measure and weight should be given in full. He says in another Ayah, وَأَوْفُوا الْكَيْلَ إِذا كِلْتُمْ وَزِنُواْ بِالقِسْطَاسِ الْمُسْتَقِيمِ ذَلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً (And give full measure when you measure, and weigh with a balance that is straight. That is good and better in the end.) (17:35) Allah also says, وَأَوْفُواْ الْكَيْلَ وَالْمِيزَانَ بِالْقِسْطِ لاَ نُكَلِّفُ نَفْسًا إِلاَّ وُسْعَهَا (And give full measure and full weight with justice. We burden not any person, but with that which he can bear.) (6:152) and He says, وَأَقِيمُواْ الْوَزْنَ بِالْقِسْطِ وَلاَ تُخْسِرُواْ الْمِيزَانَ (And observe the weight with equity and do not make the balance deficient.) (55:9) Allah destroyed the people of Shu`ayb and wiped them out because of their cheating in weights and measurements. Threatening the Mutaffifin with standing before the Lord of all that exists Then Allah says as a threat to them, أَلا يَظُنُّ أُوْلَئِكَ أَنَّهُمْ مَّبْعُوثُونَ - لِيَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ (Do they not think that they will be resurrected on a Great Day) meaning, do these people not fear the resurrection and standing before He Who knows the hidden matters and the innermost secrets on a Day that contains great horror and tremendous fright? Whoever loses on this Day will be made to enter into a blazing fire. Then Allah says, يَوْمَ يَقُومُ النَّاسُ لِرَبِّ الْعَلَمِينَ (The Day when (all) mankind will stand before the Lord of all that exists) meaning, they will stand barefooted, naked, and uncircumcised at a station that will be difficult, hard, and distressful for the criminals. They will be covered by the command from Allah, and it will be that which the strength and the senses will not be able to bear. Imam Malik reported from Nafi` who reported from Ibn `Umar that the Prophet said, «يَوْمَ يَقُومُ النَّاسُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ، حَتْى يَغِيبَ أَحَدُهُمْ فِي رَشْحِهِ إِلَى أَنْصَافِ أُذُنَيْه» (This will be the Day that mankind will stand before the Lord of all that exists, until one of them will sink up to the middle of his ears in sweat.) Al-Bukhari recorded this Hadith from Malik and `Abdullah bin `Awn, both of whom reported it from Nafi`. Muslim also recorded it from two routes. Another Hadith: Threatening the Mutaffifin with standing before the Lord of all that exists Then Allah says as a threat to them, أَلا يَظُنُّ أُوْلَئِكَ أَنَّهُمْ مَّبْعُوثُونَ - لِيَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ (Do they not think that they will be resurrected on a Great Day) meaning, do these people not fear the resurrection and standing before He Who knows the hidden matters and the innermost secrets on a Day that contains great horror and tremendous fright? Whoever loses on this Day will be made to enter into a blazing fire. Then Allah says, يَوْمَ يَقُومُ النَّاسُ لِرَبِّ الْعَلَمِينَ (The Day when (all) mankind will stand before the Lord of all that exists) meaning, they will stand barefooted, naked, and uncircumcised at a station that will be difficult, hard, and distressful for the criminals. They will be covered by the command from Allah, and it will be that which the strength and the senses will not be able to bear. Imam Malik reported from Nafi` who reported from Ibn `Umar that the Prophet said, «يَوْمَ يَقُومُ النَّاسُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ، حَتْى يَغِيبَ أَحَدُهُمْ فِي رَشْحِهِ إِلَى أَنْصَافِ أُذُنَيْه» (This will be the Day that mankind will stand before the Lord of all that exists, until one of them will sink up to the middle of his ears in sweat.) Al-Bukhari recorded this Hadith from Malik and `Abdullah bin `Awn, both of whom reported it from Nafi`. Muslim also recorded it from two routes. Another Hadith: Imam Ahmad recorded from Al-Miqdad, who was Ibn Al-Aswad Al-Kindi, that he heard the Messenger of Allah ﷺ saying, «إِذَا كَانَ يَوْمُ الْقِيَامَةِ أُدْنِيَتِ الشَّمْسُ مِنَ الْعِبَادِ حَتْى تَكُونَ قَدْرَ مِيلٍ أَوْ مِيلَيْنِ قال فَتَصْهَرُهُمُ الشَّمْسُ فَيَكُونُونَ فِي الْعَرَقِ كَقَدْرِ أَعْمَالِهِمْ، مِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَأْخُذُهُ إِلَى عَقِبَيْهِ، وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَأْخُذُهُ إِلَى رُكْبَتَيْهِ، وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَأْخُذُهُ إِلَى حَقْوَيْهِ، وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يُلْجِمُهُ إِلْجَامًا» (On the Day of Judgement, the sun will draw near the servants until it is a mile or two away from them. Then the sun will burn them, and they will be submersed in sweat based upon the amount of their deeds. From among them there will be those whose sweat will come up to their two heels. From among them there will be those whose sweat will come up to their two knees. From among them there will be those whose sweat will come up to their groins. From among them there will be those who will be bridled in sweat (up to their necks).) This Hadith was recorded by Muslim and At-Tirmidhi. In Sunan Abu Dawud it is recorded that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to seek refuge with Allah from the hardship of standing on the Day of Judgement. It has been reported from Ibn Mas`ud that they will be standing for forty years with their heads raised toward the sky. No one will speak to them, and the righteous and wicked among them will all be bridled in sweat. It has been reported from Ibn `Umar that they will be standing for one hundred years. Both of these statements have been recorded by Ibn Jarir. In the Sunans of Abu Dawud, An-Nasa'i, and Ibn Majah, it is recorded from `A'ishah that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to begin his late-night prayer by declaring Allah's greatness ten times, praising Allah ten times, glorifying Allah ten times, and seeking Allah's forgiveness ten times. Then he would say, «اللْهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِي وَاهْدِنِي وَارْزُقْنِي وَعَافِنِي» (O Allah! Forgive me, guide me, provide for me, and protect me.) Then he would seek refuge from the hardship of the standing on the Day of Judgement.