Al-Mursalat 77:50 فباي حديث بعده يومنون ٥٠
Page 581 · Juz 29
فَبِأَيِّ
حَدِيثِۭ
بَعۡدَهُۥ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٥٠
So what message after this ˹Quran˺ would they believe in?
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…