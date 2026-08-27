God’s bounties exist in the present world for the purpose of putting human beings to the test and only for a limited period of time. God’s bounties will appear in the Hereafter in an ideal form and will be eternal. Today, everybody shares those bounties. But the bounties of the Hereafter will be shared only by those who were obedient when they had freedom, who bowed down when they were not compelled to do so. Those who accept the Truth purely on the strength of arguments, and as a matter of faith, deserve Paradise, while those who submit to the divine will only after experiencing the wrath of God will be cast into Hell.