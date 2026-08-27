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Tafsir: Al-Mursalat 77:29
Al-Mursalat
29
77:29
انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩
ٱنطَلِقُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰ مَا كُنتُم بِهِۦ تُكَذِّبُونَ ٢٩
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
˹The disbelievers will be told,˺ “Proceed into that ˹Fire˺ which you used to deny!
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أي يقال للكفار سيروا " إلى ما كنتم به تكذبون " من العذاب يعني النار , فقد شاهدتموها عيانا .