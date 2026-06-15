Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ma'idah
87
5:87
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تحرموا طيبات ما احل الله لكم ولا تعتدوا ان الله لا يحب المعتدين ٨٧
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تُحَرِّمُوا۟ طَيِّبَـٰتِ مَآ أَحَلَّ ٱللَّهُ لَكُمْ وَلَا تَعْتَدُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُعْتَدِينَ ٨٧
ﱪ
ﱫ
ﱬ
ﱭ
ﱮ
ﱯ
ﱰ
ﱱ
ﱲ
ﱳ
ﱴ
ﱵﱶ
ﱷ
ﱸ
ﱹ
ﱺ
ﱻ
ﱼ
O believers! Do not forbid the good things which Allah has made lawful for you, and do not transgress. Indeed, Allah does not like transgressors.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.