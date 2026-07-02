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Al-Ma'idah
107
5:107
فان عثر على انهما استحقا اثما فاخران يقومان مقامهما من الذين استحق عليهم الاوليان فيقسمان بالله لشهادتنا احق من شهادتهما وما اعتدينا انا اذا لمن الظالمين ١٠٧
فَإِنْ عُثِرَ عَلَىٰٓ أَنَّهُمَا ٱسْتَحَقَّآ إِثْمًۭا فَـَٔاخَرَانِ يَقُومَانِ مَقَامَهُمَا مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱسْتَحَقَّ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلْأَوْلَيَـٰنِ فَيُقْسِمَانِ بِٱللَّهِ لَشَهَـٰدَتُنَآ أَحَقُّ مِن شَهَـٰدَتِهِمَا وَمَا ٱعْتَدَيْنَآ إِنَّآ إِذًۭا لَّمِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٠٧
فَإِنۡ
عُثِرَ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَنَّهُمَا
ٱسۡتَحَقَّآ
إِثۡمٗا
فَـَٔاخَرَانِ
يَقُومَانِ
مَقَامَهُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتَحَقَّ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلۡأَوۡلَيَٰنِ
فَيُقۡسِمَانِ
بِٱللَّهِ
لَشَهَٰدَتُنَآ
أَحَقُّ
مِن
شَهَٰدَتِهِمَا
وَمَا
ٱعۡتَدَيۡنَآ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّمِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٠٧
If they are found guilty ˹of false testimony˺, let the deceased’s two closest heirs affected by the bequest replace the witnesses and testify under oath ˹saying˺, “By Allah! Our testimony is truer than theirs. We have not transgressed. Otherwise, we would surely be wrongdoers.”
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