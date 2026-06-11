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5
92:5
فاما من اعطى واتقى ٥
فَأَمَّا مَنْ أَعْطَىٰ وَٱتَّقَىٰ ٥
فَأَمَّا
مَنۡ
أَعۡطَىٰ
وَٱتَّقَىٰ
٥
As for the one who is charitable, mindful ˹of Allah˺,
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العربية
Tafsir Ibn Kathir
"فأما من أعطى واتقى"
أي أعطى ما أمر بإخراجه واتقى الله في أموره.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran