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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 99
Al-Kahf
99
18:99
۞ وتركنا بعضهم يوميذ يموج في بعض ونفخ في الصور فجمعناهم جمعا ٩٩
۞ وَتَرَكْنَا بَعْضَهُمْ يَوْمَئِذٍۢ يَمُوجُ فِى بَعْضٍۢ ۖ وَنُفِخَ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَجَمَعْنَـٰهُمْ جَمْعًۭا ٩٩
۞ وَتَرَكۡنَا
ﱓ ﱔ
بَعۡضَهُمۡ
ﱕ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
ﱖ
يَمُوجُ
ﱗ
فِي
ﱘ
بَعۡضٖۖ
ﱙﱚ
وَنُفِخَ
ﱛ
فِي
ﱜ
ٱلصُّورِ
ﱝ
فَجَمَعۡنَٰهُمۡ
ﱞ
جَمۡعٗا
ﱟ
٩٩
ﱠ
On that Day, We will let them
1
surge ˹like waves˺ over one another. Later, the Trumpet will be blown,
2
and We will gather all ˹people˺ together.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.