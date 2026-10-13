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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 98
Al-Kahf
98
18:98
قال هاذا رحمة من ربي فاذا جاء وعد ربي جعله دكاء وكان وعد ربي حقا ٩٨
قَالَ هَـٰذَا رَحْمَةٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّى ۖ فَإِذَا جَآءَ وَعْدُ رَبِّى جَعَلَهُۥ دَكَّآءَ ۖ وَكَانَ وَعْدُ رَبِّى حَقًّۭا ٩٨
قَالَ
ﱁ
هَٰذَا
ﱂ
رَحۡمَةٞ
ﱃ
مِّن
ﱄ
رَّبِّيۖ
ﱅﱆ
فَإِذَا
ﱇ
جَآءَ
ﱈ
وَعۡدُ
ﱉ
رَبِّي
ﱊ
جَعَلَهُۥ
ﱋ
دَكَّآءَۖ
ﱌﱍ
وَكَانَ
ﱎ
وَعۡدُ
ﱏ
رَبِّي
ﱐ
حَقّٗا
ﱑ
٩٨
ﱒ
He declared, “This is a mercy from my Lord. But when the promise of my Lord comes to pass, He will level it to the ground. And my Lord’s promise is ever true.”
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