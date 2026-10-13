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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 96
Al-Kahf
96
18:96
اتوني زبر الحديد حتى اذا ساوى بين الصدفين قال انفخوا حتى اذا جعله نارا قال اتوني افرغ عليه قطرا ٩٦
ءَاتُونِى زُبَرَ ٱلْحَدِيدِ ۖ حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا سَاوَىٰ بَيْنَ ٱلصَّدَفَيْنِ قَالَ ٱنفُخُوا۟ ۖ حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا جَعَلَهُۥ نَارًۭا قَالَ ءَاتُونِىٓ أُفْرِغْ عَلَيْهِ قِطْرًۭا ٩٦
ءَاتُونِي
ﳕ
زُبَرَ
ﳖ
ٱلۡحَدِيدِۖ
ﳗﳘ
حَتَّىٰٓ
ﳙ
إِذَا
ﳚ
سَاوَىٰ
ﳛ
بَيۡنَ
ﳜ
ٱلصَّدَفَيۡنِ
ﳝ
قَالَ
ﳞ
ٱنفُخُواْۖ
ﳟﳠ
حَتَّىٰٓ
ﳡ
إِذَا
ﳢ
جَعَلَهُۥ
ﳣ
نَارٗا
ﳤ
قَالَ
ﳥ
ءَاتُونِيٓ
ﳦ
أُفۡرِغۡ
ﳧ
عَلَيۡهِ
ﳨ
قِطۡرٗا
ﳩ
٩٦
ﳪ
Bring me blocks of iron!” Then, when he had filled up ˹the gap˺ between the two mountains, he ordered, “Blow!” When the iron became red hot, he said, “Bring me molten copper to pour over it.”
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.